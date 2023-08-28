Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Update

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 661,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 1.1 %

NWN stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.65 million. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 68.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWN. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $12,541,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $10,258,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

