Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,900 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the July 31st total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

