Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,102,823 shares of company stock worth $179,737,388. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,940. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

