Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Olin were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 149,030 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Olin by 53,285.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,382 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $58.04 on Monday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

