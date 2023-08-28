Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

Several research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

In related news, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,463 shares of company stock worth $3,970,865. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 1,958.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $126.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

