Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $540.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.87.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $407.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $455.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

