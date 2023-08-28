Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Sells C$982,303.01 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Jean Robitaille sold 151,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$982,303.01.

Shares of OLA opened at C$6.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.77. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.87 and a 52-week high of C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of C$79.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2099237 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLA. CIBC boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

