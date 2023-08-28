Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Sells C$982,303.01 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Jean Robitaille sold 151,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$982,303.01.
Orla Mining Price Performance
Shares of OLA opened at C$6.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.77. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.87 and a 52-week high of C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.44.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of C$79.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2099237 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Featured Stories
