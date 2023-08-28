OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $847.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.33 and a beta of 0.87.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $190,313.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $190,313.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $99,832.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

