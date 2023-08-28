Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 298.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 860,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,594,000 after buying an additional 37,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.