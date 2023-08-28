Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCN opened at $22.77 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1484 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

