Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,477 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.45% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.