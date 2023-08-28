Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives $28.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Stephens upped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PPBI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 101,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,670,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,160,000 after acquiring an additional 341,321 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.