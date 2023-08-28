Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Sells £131,266.80 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 26,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.43), for a total value of £131,266.80 ($167,474.87).

Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 509 ($6.49) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 364.60 ($4.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 621.50 ($7.93). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 525.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 529.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 403.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,380.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.80) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.93) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 675 ($8.61) to GBX 700 ($8.93) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 687.50 ($8.77).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending segments. The Mortgage Lending segment provides buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related services. The Commercial Lending segment undertakes leasing activities, development finance, structured lending, and other offerings primarily for SME customers; and engages in motor finance business.

