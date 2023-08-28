Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Sells £131,266.80 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 26,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.43), for a total value of £131,266.80 ($167,474.87).
Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 509 ($6.49) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 364.60 ($4.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 621.50 ($7.93). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 525.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 529.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 403.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42.
Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,380.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending segments. The Mortgage Lending segment provides buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related services. The Commercial Lending segment undertakes leasing activities, development finance, structured lending, and other offerings primarily for SME customers; and engages in motor finance business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paragon Banking Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.