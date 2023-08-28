Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PDCO stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $53,878.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,421,000 after purchasing an additional 351,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,117,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,428,000 after acquiring an additional 100,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,246,000 after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,971,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,268 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

