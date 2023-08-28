Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $505.65 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003824 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000564 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006111 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 508,811,831 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

