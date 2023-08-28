Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $359,397.56 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $359,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,911,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,340,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paylocity Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $198.05 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $269.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.41.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paylocity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $101,952,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $54,883,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after purchasing an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paylocity
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.