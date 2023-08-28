Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $359,397.56 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $359,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,911,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,340,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $198.05 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $269.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.41.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $101,952,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $54,883,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after purchasing an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

