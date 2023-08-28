Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $166.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PAG

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,496 over the last ninety days. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.23. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.