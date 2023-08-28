Perseus Mining (PRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th.

Perseus Mining stock opened at C$1.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$2.30.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

