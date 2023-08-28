PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,789,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,385,000 after acquiring an additional 103,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

KLA Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $481.73 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $517.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

