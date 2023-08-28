PFG Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,277 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $47.43 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

