PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,832 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

