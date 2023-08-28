PFG Investments LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,074. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

