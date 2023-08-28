PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of WY opened at $32.63 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

