PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNI opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $160,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

