Pinelawn Cemetery (PLWN) to Issue Dividend of $18.50 on September 29th

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 18.50 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Pinelawn Cemetery Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:PLWN opened at $570.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $574.46 and its 200 day moving average is $591.42. Pinelawn Cemetery has a 52 week low of $525.00 and a 52 week high of $625.00.
About Pinelawn Cemetery
