Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Up 33.8% in August

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,356,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the July 31st total of 1,014,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Pipestone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $1.56 on Monday. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Pipestone Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.0224 dividend. This is an increase from Pipestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 4.8%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It offers natural gas liquids comprising condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane. The company focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 90,029 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta.

