Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price objective on the stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTK

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $2,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,610,506 shares in the company, valued at $985,866,488.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Playtika in the second quarter worth about $673,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Playtika by 37.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Playtika in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the second quarter worth about $441,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.