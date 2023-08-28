Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The business had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Get Our Latest Report on PLUG

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.