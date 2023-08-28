Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,862,337.75 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,862,337.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 843,007 shares in the company, valued at $53,084,150.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $63.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.65. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $76.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

