Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $375,993.87 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 5,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $375,993.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,948.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $63.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.