Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $655,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846,406.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,128,485 shares of company stock worth $128,042,590 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,792 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Progyny by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Progyny by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 67,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

