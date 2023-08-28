Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,277 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $50,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 127,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,007,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,645,000 after buying an additional 74,278 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

PLD stock opened at $122.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

