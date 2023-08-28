ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Up 28.1% in August

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,220,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 26,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance
NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $47.14.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
