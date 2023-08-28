ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Up 28.1% in August

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,220,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 26,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.