Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Short Interest Update

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 31st total of 4,700,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 782,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $56.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

