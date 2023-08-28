Prudential (PUK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. Prudential has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,770,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,786,000 after acquiring an additional 579,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prudential by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,631,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prudential by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,046,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Prudential by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($23.60) to GBX 1,700 ($21.69) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.29) to GBX 1,440 ($18.37) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.67) to GBX 1,510 ($19.27) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.78) to GBX 1,540 ($19.65) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.50.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

