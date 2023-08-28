PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $77.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

