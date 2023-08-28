PVH (PVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 07/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $78.06 on Monday. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $386,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PVH. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.