QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.29 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $485.27 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,106.12 or 1.00051963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002485 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0011366 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $500.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

