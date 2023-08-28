Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,720 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.22% of Rambus worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rambus by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,021,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Rambus Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $53.28 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

