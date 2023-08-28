RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAPT opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

