Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $30.00 on Friday. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Rayonier by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Rayonier by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,389,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,822,000 after acquiring an additional 521,662 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 128,040 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

