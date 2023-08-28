REE Automotive (REE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.37.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in REE Automotive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $1,524,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in REE Automotive by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,160,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 677,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.