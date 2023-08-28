Reed’s (NYSE:REED) vs. NOHO (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Head to Head Contrast

NOHO (OTCMKTS:DRNK – Get Free Report) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NOHO and Reed’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NOHO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOHO N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) 0.00 Reed’s $53.04 million 0.18 -$20.06 million ($6.68) -0.56

NOHO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOHO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

72.3% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NOHO and Reed’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

Reed’s has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.67%. Given Reed’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s is more favorable than NOHO.

Profitability

This table compares NOHO and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOHO N/A N/A N/A Reed’s -34.48% N/A -66.87%

Summary

Reed’s beats NOHO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOHO

(Get Free Report)

NOHO, Inc. manufactures and sells energy drinks. The company provides The NOHO Supershot energy drink to cure hangovers. Its NOHO Supershot energy drink also offers energy boost to beat general fatigue, jet lag, and wooziness. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas. It sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants, as well as directly to consumers through www.drinkreeds.com. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for NOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.