Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Head-To-Head Review

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LTC Properties and Region Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $189.09 million 7.03 $100.02 million $1.71 18.77 Region Group N/A N/A N/A $0.17 13.58

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Region Group. Region Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 1 3 0 0 1.75 Region Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LTC Properties and Region Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LTC Properties presently has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.07%. Given LTC Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Region Group.

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Region Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. LTC Properties pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Region Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Region Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 37.24% 8.28% 4.04% Region Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Region Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Region Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About Region Group

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. Region Group comprises two registered managed investment schemes, Region Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Region Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788). The security in each Trust are stapled to form the stapled listed vehicle, Region Group (ASX: RGN), formerly known as SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP).

