Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.03.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

RF opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $11,024,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.