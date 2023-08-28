Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Get Repay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RPAY

Repay Stock Up 0.7 %

Repay stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Repay has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,698 shares in the company, valued at $797,174.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,698 shares in the company, valued at $797,174.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,754,722 shares of company stock worth $13,481,106 over the last three months. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 788,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 382,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Repay by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,688 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Repay by 23.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,048,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 569,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Repay by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 125,390 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.