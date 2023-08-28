Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSVRW opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 48.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,207,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 392,219 shares during the last quarter.

About Reservoir Media

reservoir is an independent music publisher based in new york city. founded as a family business in 2007, the company began with a small, experienced team and a modest collection of long-standing hits. today, with offices in los angeles, toronto, and london, over 200 #1 releases worldwide, and writers based everywhere from hollywood to hamburg, reservoir has emerged as the boutique publisher with a global reach.

