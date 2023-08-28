Reviewing APT Systems (APTY) and Its Peers

APT Systems (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Free Report) is one of 299 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare APT Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for APT Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APT Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A APT Systems Competitors 367 1499 3543 34 2.60

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 35.49%. Given APT Systems’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APT Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APT Systems N/A N/A N/A APT Systems Competitors -45.24% -252.20% -8.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APT Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares APT Systems and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio APT Systems N/A N/A -0.07 APT Systems Competitors $432.08 million -$11.31 million 721.29

APT Systems’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than APT Systems. APT Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

APT Systems peers beat APT Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc., a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

