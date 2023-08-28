Reviewing EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EUDA Health and Better Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Better Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 837.65%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than EUDA Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

77.5% of EUDA Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EUDA Health and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A Better Therapeutics N/A -1,082.89% -196.44%

Volatility & Risk

EUDA Health has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EUDA Health and Better Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EUDA Health $9.84 million 2.77 -$24.88 million N/A N/A Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,596.71 -$39.76 million ($1.48) -0.43

EUDA Health has higher revenue and earnings than Better Therapeutics.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. In addition, the company's clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. Its product pipeline also includes BT-002, which intends glycemic control for hypertension; BT-003 to reduce LDL cholesterol in patients with hyperlipidemia; and BT-004, which intends to explore the impact of treatment on liver health in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis/non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

