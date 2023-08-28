Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Update

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $53.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,670,000 after purchasing an additional 187,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after purchasing an additional 591,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,954,000 after purchasing an additional 354,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

